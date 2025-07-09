SANDY MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL: Longtime educator, veteran honored as grand marshal Published 8:21 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Bert Key trades in a spot on a tank for a seat on a convertible in this year’s parade

When many of the soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War returned home, they did not receive the recognition and fanfare that veterans of previous wars did.

As a Vietnam veteran, Bert Key, 79, has spent years with the Veterans of Foreign Wars working to ensure his comrades receive the services and respect they deserve. Now, the Sandy Mountain Festival committee will recognize not only his service to our country and to his fellow veterans, but also to the Sandy community by honoring him as grand marshal in the parade on Thursday, July 10.

Ever humble, Key said he feels there are plenty of others who are better suited for the position.

“I told them: ‘I’d be honored to do it, but surely there’s someone out there in the community who deserves it,’” he explained.

But thousands of his former students would likely beg to differ.

Key has lived in Sandy for nearly 50 years, and he taught social studies at Sandy High for almost three decades. Even Festival Committee President Lisa Snider was one of Key’s past students.

While Key has held several leadership positions throughout his life, he said that in education, he chose to remain in the classroom, even when others encouraged him to pursue an administrative role.

“In my career, I’ve had several admins and others insist I go into admin — be a principal,” he said. “I told them: ‘I’m only here for the kids, being in the classroom. I enjoyed the heck out of it.”

In his 30 years of teaching, first in Baker City and then in Sandy, Key took many students to places — including Washington, D.C. — where they could experience government first-hand.

“I wanted to give kids a chance to see what their government does,” he explained, adding that he’s been fortunate in his own life to get to travel to about 105 different countries.

Many of those experiences were made possible by his service, first in the Marine Corps and then in the Army (both active duty and reserves) from 1964 to 2005.

Although he appreciates traveling and has many other places he wishes to see, he has stayed in Sandy so long because, “I like everything I do and see here.”

Even though the city of Sandy is significantly larger and busier than the 3,000-person town it was in 1977, Key still enjoys the pace of life in Sandy.

“I really like to travel, but I also like to come home,” he explained. “We have our whole society of friends right here.”

For years, Key has ridden in the Sandy VFW parade, of which he is currently the commander, typically aboard a borrowed military tank. And many times, he’s had former students recognize him and call out his name or wave. He has also been involved in the festival in the park in the past, selling popcorn with the Boy Scouts or leading them in the parade when he was a scoutmaster.

“My wife and I can’t attend the beer garden (Sandy Music Fair and Feast) anymore because so many past students were always trying to buy us beers,” Key explained with a laugh.

That said, he still enjoys and appreciates the whole weekend of festivities.

“It brings the whole town together, especially over the last few years,” he said. “I think that’s what I like about it the most.”