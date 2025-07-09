Tips to stay cool, safe during hot summer days
Published 10:36 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Last summer was the hottest on record in North America, leading to a rash of urgent care visits tied to heat-related illness and injury. This year the 90-degree-plus days are already piling up.
Here are some tips to stay safe and cool on those hot days.
Stay cool
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Take cool showers or baths
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes
- Avoid using your stove or oven
Care for others
- Check on vulnerable neighbors, especially those living alone, twice a day
- Watch for heat-related symptoms in seniors, young children and those with health conditions
- Invite a friend to a splash pad, or air conditioned outing like a movie or museum
When outside
- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest hours of the day
- Rest often in shady or cool areas
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat, wear sunscreen and bring water
Pet care
- Keep pets indoors in a cool space during peak heat
- Never leave pets in cars
- If outside, ensure pets have shade and unlimited water
For cooling centers and relief resources in Multnomah County, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot or call 211.