SANDY MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL: Big band to country — it’s all music to your ears in Sandy! Published 11:03 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The Sandy Mountain Festival is one of the largest art festivals in the region, but it wouldn’t be complete without a great lineup of musicians.

Here’s who you can expect to hear perform on the main stage of this year’s festival.

Saturday, June 12

Special Purpose

Combining lead guitar with saxophone, Special Purpose is an instrumental band that blends rock music with earthy elements of funk and jazz. In addition to their genre-bending original material, they play arrangements of works by other artists, including Herbie Hancock, Men I Trust, and Jimi Hendrix. Featuring Lance Vallis on guitar, Melissa Carroll on saxophone, Joshua Slamp on bass, and Juan Felipe BZ on drums. More: facebook.com/specialpurposeportland/

Cherry Tree Road

Spanning three generations, Cherry Tree Road is a family band full of harmonies and a love for songs old, new and everywhere in between. While playing primarily country and Americana tunes, they will branch out into the pop and rock realms, offering their own unique take. You’ll be able to sing along with your favorites and discover new ones. More: facebook.com/cherrytreeroadband/

Bob Voll Band

This group is one of the area’s favorite bands. They cover an amazing array of popular songs from the 70s and 80s right up to the current radio favorites. And most of all, Bob is a consummate guitar player who will entertain you with his showmanship and great guitar licks. So, get ready to chime in on a few of these songs. More: bobvollband.com

Sandy Mule

Sandy Mule formed over the summer of 2019. They released their 1st Single and video for “Tommy” that November and it currently has 523,000 views. The pandemic delayed their debut album “Time” but it released in February of 2022. Two new singles and a video for “Zombie” were released last spring. The bands lineup is Todd Hoffman on vocals, Paul Nicholls on guitar, Tobe Anderson on guitar, Will Barnes playing bass, and Mike Pfau on drums. More: facebook.com/sandymule777/

Sunday, June 13

No Po Big Band

No Po Big Band is a 15-piece big band under the direction of acclaimed trumpeter Scott Anderson! No Po is celebrating its fifteenth year as a group and is thrilled to be back swinging at the Sandy Mountain Festival! More: nopobigband.com/

Dry County Crooks

The Dry County Crooks are an alt-country rock and roll band from Portland. DCC has a unique and timeless sound with influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Social Distortion and The Pogues. With heart on the sleeve songwriting and a genuine urgency in every note, DCC gives you a fun and energetic performance. More: thedrycountycrooks.com/

Tony Smiley

Since 2000 Tony Smiley has captivated audiences around the world with his raw rhythms of all live looping his musical savant loops his way through a unique genre of music that you won’t find anywhere else. He is a passionate performer with a witty, engaging and energetic stage presence, a unique artistic twist that creates a one of a kind show. that is the Tony Smiley experience. More: tonysmiley.net

Jessie Leigh

Nashville recording artist Jessie Leigh creates music that embodies the heart and soul of small-town America with a patriotic spirit and heartfelt lyrics. Born and raised in a rural Oregon community, Jessie’s upbringing instilled in her a deep love for her country and community, which shines through in her music. As an independent artist, Jessie is proud to say she has opened for some of the biggest names in country music, including Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Alabama, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols, (and many more), and has recently added festival headliner spots to her impressive independent artist resume. Leigh’s deep love and connection with her fans truly sets her apart, and she continues to grow loyal fanbases all across the county. Be a part of the story! Connect with Jessie, find tour dates, and more at: jessieleighofficial.com