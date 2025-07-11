SANDY MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL: Car show returns as family fun addition to festival activities Published 10:43 am Friday, July 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Sandy has a rich history of car shows, with several notable ones hosted throughout the year. This year, the Sandy Mountain Festival will include a car show at the Assembly of God Church. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The car show will include several categories, including one for daily drivers and one for youth 16 and older. (Brit Allen/CMGO)

Grant Baker organizes an auto-centered event with vendors, music, and a youth category

Years ago, as a way to extend the offerings of the Sandy Mountain Festival, the committee hosted a car show separately from the artist booths in Meinig Memorial Park.

Now, in the name of bringing back old traditions, volunteer Grant Baker will revive the autophiles’ portion of the festival in the Sandy Assembly of God Church’s parking lot, 39800 Highway 26, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

“I’m looking forward to bringing something new to the community and trying to keep people in town that weekend,” Baker said. “I’ve always been passionate about cars. It’s something I had some interest and knowledge in that I could bring to the community.”

That passion is evident from the Hot Wheels and other car paraphernalia that decorate Baker’s walls at the Baker Agency office.

To make the event as inclusive as possible, the show will also feature a DJ, food, and other family-friendly activities, as well as vendors. Baker also plans to offer several categories for car enthusiasts to enter their cars, including daily drivers and motorcycles. He has also opened the event up to young drivers by introducing a 16-plus youth category.

So far, more than 30 people have registered, and the event can comfortably showcase around 50-60 vehicles.

Unless the event is at capacity, day-of registrations will be accepted. For those planning to pre-register, the cost is $15 per car and $5 per category entered. First- and second-place trophies will be awarded in each category. To register — or to volunteer or otherwise support the event — contact Baker at 503-789-7412.

Sponsors of the event include the Baker Agency, Rolli’s Auto Detail, Rate Mortgage and Michelle Ballou Allsop of David Hamburg Insurance Agency.