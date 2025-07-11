SANDY MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL: Car show returns as family fun addition to festival activities
Published 10:43 am Friday, July 11, 2025
Grant Baker organizes an auto-centered event with vendors, music, and a youth category
Years ago, as a way to extend the offerings of the Sandy Mountain Festival, the committee hosted a car show separately from the artist booths in Meinig Memorial Park.
Now, in the name of bringing back old traditions, volunteer Grant Baker will revive the autophiles’ portion of the festival in the Sandy Assembly of God Church’s parking lot, 39800 Highway 26, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12.
“I’m looking forward to bringing something new to the community and trying to keep people in town that weekend,” Baker said. “I’ve always been passionate about cars. It’s something I had some interest and knowledge in that I could bring to the community.”
Trending
That passion is evident from the Hot Wheels and other car paraphernalia that decorate Baker’s walls at the Baker Agency office.
To make the event as inclusive as possible, the show will also feature a DJ, food, and other family-friendly activities, as well as vendors. Baker also plans to offer several categories for car enthusiasts to enter their cars, including daily drivers and motorcycles. He has also opened the event up to young drivers by introducing a 16-plus youth category.
So far, more than 30 people have registered, and the event can comfortably showcase around 50-60 vehicles.
Unless the event is at capacity, day-of registrations will be accepted. For those planning to pre-register, the cost is $15 per car and $5 per category entered. First- and second-place trophies will be awarded in each category. To register — or to volunteer or otherwise support the event — contact Baker at 503-789-7412.
Sponsors of the event include the Baker Agency, Rolli’s Auto Detail, Rate Mortgage and Michelle Ballou Allsop of David Hamburg Insurance Agency.