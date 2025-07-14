Published 10:41 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Robert M. Jury

October 12, 1930 – July 5, 2025

Robert “Bob” Jury passed away peacefully in his sleep from natural causes on July 5, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born and raised in Bellingham, Washington, and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1949. He went on to attend the University of Washington. When the Korean War began, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was trained as an air traffic controller. He served in South Korea during the war and was honorably discharged in 1955 at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

After the war, Bob married Margaret, a third-grade schoolteacher and fellow Bellingham High School graduate. He began his career as an air traffic controller in San Francisco, California, and later transferred to Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, where he continued his service.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Margaret; their three children; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

