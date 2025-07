Published 2:17 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Kenneth “Ken” Paul Costa

July 20, 1964 to June 2, 2025.

PNW Friends and Family: Please join us for a celebration of Ken’s life on Saturday, August 2nd at 2 pm. Rex Putnam High School Auditorium 4950 SE Roethe Road, Milwaukie, OR 97267.

For a full obituary, please go to the website below.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/goodyear-az/kenneth-costa-12406735