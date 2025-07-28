Man drowns on Clackamas River near Carver Park

The body of a drowning victim on the Clackamas River near Carver Park was recovered by law enforcement Sunday evening, July 27.

Just after 6:45 p.m. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a marine rescue call at 14888 S. Springwater Ave., in unincorporated Clackamas County. A woman reported her husband had gone underwater near Carver Park and had not resurfaced for 30 minutes.

The Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium, including Clackamas and American Medical Response (AMR), led the search for the missing man. At about 7:15 p.m. emergency personnel recovered the body.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.