Fundraising month raises $38,000 for Mt. Hood Hospice

A group of businesses came together to present an annual fundraising check to an organization all about caring for those at the end of their life.

Every June is “Support Mt. Hood Hospice Month,” spurred by Clackamas County Bank. The campaign includes events and fundraising events that bring together all sorts of businesses, organizations and community members.

This year, the combined efforts raised $38,493.22 for Mt. Hood Hospice. Those involved presented the check Thursday morning, July 24, at the hospice, 39085 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite 1018.

That is a significant funding boost for Mt. Hood Hospice’s Community Fund, allowing the organization to offer care free of charge as needed. It also supports the Pet Peace of Mind Program, which cares for terminally ill patients’ pets.

Some of the 2025 fundraising participants, who came up with creative ideas, were Burns Feed Store, Sandy Cinema, Pleasant Home Saloon, and Country Cut Ups Barn. There were direct donations, a raffle with prizes from participating businesses, movie screenings, Bingo night, shredding events, and sales.

Clackamas County Bank has been operating since 1911. Its first branch was on the former Sandy Main Street (now Pioneer Boulevard), built by owners M.A. Deaton and W.A. Proctor. Now there are multiple locations, including on Burnside in Gresham, Boring, on Proctor in Sandy, and in Welches. Learn more about Clackamas County Bank.

Mt. Hood Hospice was the first free-standing hospice in Oregon to be granted Medicare certification in 1987. Since that time, the organization, which has been operating for 43 years, has continued to provide the highest quality care to families coping with life-limiting illness. Learn more about Mt. Hood Hospice.