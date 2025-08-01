Oregon State Parks will require parking permits at an additional 21 locations beginning this fall. That means visiting some of your favorite waterfalls and hiking trails in the Columbia River Gorge will soon hit your wallet.

The organization announced that the day-use fees will begin on Oct. 1, 2025. The goal is to support operations and maintenance at state parks, including staff, trails, paving and restrooms. Oregon State Parks also cited the need to address some of the “busiest” locations in the state.

Oregon State Parks already charges parking fees at 25 day-use parks across the state. The amount was doubled to the current $10 fee at the start of the year. Parking fees do not apply to those who walk, bike, take public transportation, have a valid hangtag from a current Oregon State Park camping reservation, or have a 12 or 24-month parking permit (the 12-month permit is $30, and the 24-month is $50).

Regional parks that will now have parking fees include the Crown Point State Scenic Corridor (also known as the Waterfall Corridor), Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site, and Starvation Creek State Park. For a complete list of parks, visit: tinyurl.com/2rd3r5r4

Officials say visitor fees have “not kept pace with the cost of maintaining and operating parks.” The amount of lottery funds has decreased. All that comes as state parks face a record number of visitors.

Oregon State Parks says it faces a 14% operational budget shortfall by 2027 without the changes. Parks were selected for a new fee based on the number of visitors, amenities, and access to recreation.

Payments will be done at fee machines within the park. Each new location could operate differently. Officials plan to post signs soon explaining how to pay. Oregon State Parks is also looking into an online system for purchasing daily parking permits.