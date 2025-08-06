Wood Village says fire district is best for response times

Input at Wood Village’s “Fire HQ” is helping leadership make decisions about an important, looming decision — what the fire service will look like in the future.

During the city’s annual Nite Out festival on Friday, July 18, in which more than 2,000 community members enjoyed music, family games, and vendors, one booth was focused on education and input. The “Fire HQ” had city staffers and electeds chatting about potential changes to fire and emergency services.

The goal was to explain the current service levels, proposed cost increases by the city of Gresham (which currently provides service to Wood Village, Troutdale and Fairview through an intergovernmental agreement), and alternative ideas around fire protection.

The overwhelming response from those who participated in polls at the booth was for timeliness and quality of service. The community wants emergency response times of four minutes.

Under the current set-up, that could prove to be difficult.

The best way to lower fire response times in Wood Village would be to construct a local station. If the city inks a new contract with Gresham, that is unlikely to occur any time soon.

Gresham Fire has stated the need for more stations to effectively and efficiently cover the region. The department has failed to keep up with the explosive growth across East Multnomah County, and finances continue to be a concern.

And while Gresham leadership has said a new station “up north” is needed, likely in the Wood Village area, it doesn’t get priority. If funds became available to construct a new firehouse, the first place would be in South Gresham, where hundreds of new homes are built each year.

Wood Village warns that the desired number of four minutes is “hard to achieve due to the station gap.”

Allure of a district

Wood Village, alongside Troutdale and Fairview, is weighing its options.

The city could re-up with Gresham Fire, create an independent fire department, join an existing fire district (Clackamas Fire District), or form a new district (potentially including Gresham).

Clackamas Fire, which has become a strong suitor for the three cities, covers Happy Valley, Johnson City, Milwaukie, Oregon City, Boring, Carver and Damascus. The city of Sandy is also considering a vote to annex into the district this fall.

While Gresham Fire has provided service for decades, the city is balking at proposed increases. Though nothing has been finalized, Wood Village said recent offers have been for a 94% increase in total costs with no additional services offered.

“Faced with this significant increase, we knew we would no longer be able to provide fire and emergency services through existing property taxes alone,” said City Manager Greg Dirks. “While the initial costs are similar, the cost to stay with Gresham ultimately grows to beyond the cost of Clackamas Fire District.”

Other reasons Wood Village is strongly considering a fire district model are having more ownership/control. That is something Gresham has firmly stated isn’t on the table in negotiating a new contract.

“(With Gresham) we are effectively a ‘renter,’” Dirks said. “We are dependent on the contract offered each time, and we have no control over decision making over the fire stations, equipment, staffing decisions, and union relations.”

The Clackamas Fire proposal includes a new station between Wood Village and Fairview.

If Wood Village joined a district, voters would have a say in any tax measures put forward in the future. Board members would be voted on, and the choice to leave the district is always available.

“Our primary goal is to improve service delivery for our community and provide sustainable funding for our firefighters,” Dirks said. “If costs are going up regardless, we need an option that is sustainable financially and improves service.”

Next steps

Wood Village, Fairview and Troutdale recently commissioned an independent assessment of their fire services.

The report, made by AP Triton, found the total response time in the three cities is 12 minutes and 40 seconds (once call processing time is eliminated). Because of East Multnomah County’s sprawl and street network, 98.2% of the three cities are reachable in 10 minutes or less from one of the current Gresham Fire stations. That does not meet national standards for fire protection.

Decisions must be made soon. The current contract with Gresham Fire ends in July 2026 (it had been extended for one year due to the ongoing, sometimes contentious, discussions between the four municipalities).

“We greatly appreciate the years of service Gresham Fire has provided to our communities,” Dirks said. “But our responsibility is to our community members.”

“When we look at long-term costs, response times, and sustainability long-term, we believe joining a fire district is the best option,” he added.

For more information from Wood Village, visit woodvillageor.gov/fire-ems-updates